The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Manitowoc’s fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share and revenues both declined year over year. While earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, revenues missed the same. The company has remained focused on cutting costs, and taken efforts to increase productivity and eliminating waste amid the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to improvement in margins. The company has also been witnessing improved order levels lately. This is expected to continue, courtesy of the global economic recovery. Manitowoc’s market leading products and innovation pipeline also provide it with a competitive edge. Further, a strong liquidity position enables the company to invest in strategic growth projects. However, weak demand for mobile cranes, material cost inflation, a weakening dollar, and a less favorable product mix remain concerns.”

Get The Manitowoc alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MTW. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Manitowoc from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of The Manitowoc from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

MTW opened at $14.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.07. The Manitowoc has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $16.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.03, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Manitowoc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 90,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 36,136 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of The Manitowoc in the third quarter worth approximately $295,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 52,980.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of The Manitowoc in the third quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 247.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

About The Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Manitowoc (MTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.