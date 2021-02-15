The New Germany Fund (NYSE:GF) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The New Germany Fund (NYSE:GF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the investment management company’s stock.

The New Germany Fund stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average of $18.18. The New Germany Fund has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $21.69.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The New Germany Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 41.5% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 138.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 9,904 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 52.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 6,432 shares during the period. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 4.2% in the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 21,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period.

About The New Germany Fund

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

