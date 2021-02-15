The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 227.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,099,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,885,000 after buying an additional 764,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,445,000 after purchasing an additional 694,581 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 100.7% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 283,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,141,000 after buying an additional 142,131 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 37.5% in the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 487,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,590,000 after buying an additional 133,075 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,033,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,477,000 after buying an additional 132,876 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.78.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $162.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.43. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $162.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

