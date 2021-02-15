The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC cut its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. D. Scott Neal Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 45,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 11,660 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 28,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 810,610 shares of company stock valued at $107,154,706 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

Shares of PG opened at $127.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

