The RealReal (REAL) to Release Earnings on Monday

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of REAL stock opened at $27.43 on Monday. The RealReal has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $29.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.10 and its 200-day moving average is $17.52.

In other news, COO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $42,191.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 191,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,775.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Fredrik Bjork sold 7,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $104,135.76. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 670,312 shares of company stock worth $14,407,184. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on REAL shares. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The RealReal from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The RealReal from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley increased their price objective on The RealReal from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The RealReal from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

