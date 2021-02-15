The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at Loop Capital

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price upped by Loop Capital from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DIS. BMO Capital Markets downgraded The Walt Disney from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group raised The Walt Disney from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $175.77.

NYSE DIS opened at $187.67 on Friday. The Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $193.85. The company has a market capitalization of $340.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.03, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total value of $41,826,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $265,785,668.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,087,207 shares of company stock worth $192,663,358. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $416,000. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 35,711 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after buying an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 31,966 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 42,180 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,642,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

