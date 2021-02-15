ThoreCoin (THR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $63,155.00

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 15th. ThoreCoin has a total market cap of $828.54 million and approximately $63,155.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ThoreCoin has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. One ThoreCoin token can now be bought for $9,557.93 or 0.19340000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00058739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.25 or 0.00265584 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00087606 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00077534 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00090892 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 45.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.21 or 0.00427380 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.18 or 0.00180450 BTC.

ThoreCoin Token Profile

ThoreCoin was first traded on February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ThoreCoin is medium.com/@Thorenetwork.

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

