thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Receives “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TKA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.30 ($6.24) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €11.20 ($13.18) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.30 ($14.47) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. thyssenkrupp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €10.45 ($12.29).

Shares of FRA TKA opened at €10.94 ($12.86) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €9.20 and a 200-day moving average of €6.50. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 12 month high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

