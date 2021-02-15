TigerCash (TCH) Reaches Market Cap of $354,841.79

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $354,841.79 and approximately $2.72 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TigerCash has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One TigerCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.11 or 0.00411222 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About TigerCash

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

TigerCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

