Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 185.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.0% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,277.71 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,232.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,198.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.98, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total value of $535,743.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,476,105.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,091.15, for a total transaction of $2,318,362.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at $25,628,724.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,576 shares of company stock worth $11,381,053 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4,400.00 price objective (up previously from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

