TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Receives $149.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on TMXXF shares. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TMX Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities upgraded TMX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on TMX Group from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TMX Group from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of TMXXF opened at $102.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.79 and a 200-day moving average of $100.17. TMX Group has a one year low of $63.08 and a one year high of $109.85.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

