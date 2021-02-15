Todd Asset Management LLC Acquires 15,649 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,875 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,649 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $21,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 47,092 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,168 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $87.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up from $99.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Applied Materials to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.43.

AMAT traded up $3.70 on Monday, hitting $116.70. The company had a trading volume of 630,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,827,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $117.82.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

