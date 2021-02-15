Todd Asset Management LLC Acquires 9,702 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 385,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,702 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $26,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Yandex by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 466 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Yandex by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yandex by 66.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 749 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Yandex by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Yandex alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on YNDX shares. TheStreet upgraded Yandex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Renaissance Capital raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Yandex in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

NASDAQ YNDX traded up $0.91 on Monday, hitting $73.83. 161,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,548. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 217.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.91 and its 200 day moving average is $64.10. Yandex has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $74.11.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.