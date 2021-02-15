Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 24,154 Shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,178,265 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 24,154 shares during the period. Total comprises 1.3% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $49,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Total during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Total during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Total during the third quarter worth $55,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Total during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Total in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Total alerts:

NYSE TOT traded up $0.63 on Monday, hitting $42.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,110. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.60 and its 200 day moving average is $39.53. The firm has a market cap of $113.47 billion, a PE ratio of -18.84, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. Total Se has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $49.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that Total Se will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.9583 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. This is an increase from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.74%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TOT. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Total in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Total in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Total from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total Se (NYSE:TOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.