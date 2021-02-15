Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 9,613 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 165,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,613 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $33,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITW. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 3,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 17,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 324,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,760 shares during the period. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $1,427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $200.98. The stock had a trading volume of 38,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,600. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $224.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.79 and its 200 day moving average is $200.80. The stock has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Vertical Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.65.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

