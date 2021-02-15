Tornado (TCORE) Price Tops $160.45 on Top Exchanges

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Tornado token can currently be purchased for about $160.45 or 0.00329787 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado has a market cap of $962,719.85 and approximately $1.84 million worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tornado has traded up 136.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00059913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.75 or 0.00272839 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00090977 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00082876 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00094339 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.73 or 0.00406397 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.14 or 0.00185267 BTC.

Tornado Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 tokens. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance. The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance.

Buying and Selling Tornado

Tornado can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

