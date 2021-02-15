Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) PT Raised to C$95.00

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$75.00 to C$91.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$73.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$96.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$88.50 to C$98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$101.00 price objective on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$97.88.

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) stock opened at C$92.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$88.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$83.40. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$52.36 and a 12-month high of C$94.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.90%.

In other news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.50, for a total value of C$452,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$187,335. Also, Director Scott Medhurst sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.00, for a total value of C$255,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,605 shares in the company, valued at C$17,653,240. Insiders sold a total of 18,476 shares of company stock worth $1,681,274 in the last ninety days.

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

