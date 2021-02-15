Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Stake Trimmed by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,119 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $90,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,256,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,968,000 after acquiring an additional 201,679 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 10.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 399,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,850,000 after acquiring an additional 38,293 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.3% during the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 379,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,231,000 after acquiring an additional 32,416 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 265,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,092,000 after acquiring an additional 89,967 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 15.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 260,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,556,000 after acquiring an additional 34,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.

Shares of TM stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $160.49. 11,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,421. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.30. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $108.01 and a 1-year high of $163.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.