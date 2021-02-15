Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $183.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Toyota put up a stellar show in fiscal third quarter 2021, with earnings and sales not just beating estimates but also rising year over year. The upward revision of its fiscal 2021 view is encouraging. The company now projects 2021 operating income at ¥2,000 billion, up from the prior estimate of ¥1,300 billion. While most of its peers are slashing production targets, Toyota does not expect the chip shortfall to impact near-term production. The firm’s sharp focus on electric vehicles (EVs) and driverless cars offer ample growth visibility. Toyota targets to achieve 40% of its global sales from EVs by 2025 and nearly 70% by 2035. Partnership with Subaru and Mazda is likely to drive Toyota's electrification plans. Collaboration with Hino, Aurora, Uber and Pony.ai also augur well. Thus, Toyota is viewed as a lucrative bet. “

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor stock opened at $160.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $224.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Toyota Motor has a one year low of $108.01 and a one year high of $163.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TM. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 54,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 24.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 7,627.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the third quarter valued at about $1,598,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toyota Motor (TM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.