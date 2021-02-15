TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Brokerages expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to announce $1.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. TransDigm Group reported sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full-year sales of $4.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $5.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.93 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on TDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.06.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.52, for a total value of $5,747,148.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,529,108.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.01, for a total value of $240,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,066 shares of company stock worth $50,843,847 in the last three months. 8.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 50.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $576.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.34, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $591.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $537.18. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $200.06 and a 52-week high of $660.02.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

