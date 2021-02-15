Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 2,260 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,413 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1,312.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 313,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,553,000 after purchasing an additional 290,974 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 44.0% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 682,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,086,000 after purchasing an additional 208,523 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Quanta Services by 1,320.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 210,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,116,000 after purchasing an additional 195,477 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 551.6% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 214,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,318,000 after purchasing an additional 181,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PWR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $55.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.42.

Quanta Services stock opened at $77.87 on Monday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $79.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.53.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

