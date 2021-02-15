Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,160 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

REG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Compass Point raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.85.

In related news, COO James D. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $494,300.00. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 627,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,355,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $52.62 on Monday. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $64.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.90, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

