Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 3,290 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,310,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,271,000 after acquiring an additional 415,723 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,633,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,785 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in STORE Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,442,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in STORE Capital by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,370,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,018,000 after buying an additional 119,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its position in STORE Capital by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 1,390,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,151,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STOR. Robert W. Baird lowered STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on STORE Capital from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist boosted their target price on STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.36.

STOR stock opened at $32.93 on Monday. STORE Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $39.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

