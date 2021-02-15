Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Cuts Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 429,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,760 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 579.7% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 3,387.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares during the period. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $11,307,254.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,603,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,651,133.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.09 on Monday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.99.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 137.30%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SIRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sirius XM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

