Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 14,460 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 14,460 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1,166.7% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BWA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $41.99 on Monday. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.58.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,156.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 108,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

