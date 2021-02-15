Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Reduces Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Vistra were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 820.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vistra alerts:

In other Vistra news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 3,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $52,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,893 shares in the company, valued at $556,213.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $7,042,626.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 30,000 shares of company stock worth $542,170. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

Vistra stock opened at $21.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $23.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.13.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

Featured Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.