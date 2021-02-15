Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 2,700 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Genpact were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Genpact by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genpact by 163.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Genpact by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of G stock opened at $42.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $44.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on G shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.88.

In other Genpact news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,010,000.00. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $638,204.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

