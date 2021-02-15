Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 52.0% from the January 14th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 288,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TCFF stock opened at $0.06 on Monday. Trillion Energy International has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05.

Trillion Energy International Company Profile

Trillion Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration, and production company in Bulgaria and Turkey. It owns oil and gas producing assets in Turkey; and a coal bed methane exploration license in Bulgaria. The company was formerly known as Park Place Energy Inc and changed its name to Trillion Energy International Inc in April 2019.

