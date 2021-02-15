Tronox (TROX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tronox stock opened at $18.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.65. Tronox has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $18.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.64.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tronox from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tronox from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

