TrueChain Achieves Market Cap of $23.02 Million (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 15th. TrueChain has a total market capitalization of $23.02 million and approximately $150.07 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000595 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TrueChain has traded up 58.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrueChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00070183 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.97 or 0.01003850 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007191 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00054326 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,543.82 or 0.05233137 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00019032 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00025065 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00036791 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

TrueChain Token Profile

TRUE is a fPoW+ PBFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

TrueChain Token Trading

TrueChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.