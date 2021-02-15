Truist Increases Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Price Target to $225.00

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) had its price target upped by Truist from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EEFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $153.45.

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $149.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 281.16 and a beta of 1.60. Euronet Worldwide has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $149.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.03.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.94 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Euronet Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director Andrzej Olechowski sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $336,935.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 56,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total transaction of $7,377,121.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,723,767.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,539 shares of company stock worth $8,050,992. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 130.1% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

