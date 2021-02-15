Trust Co. of Vermont Has $22.71 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.8% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $22,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ opened at $166.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.