Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Short Interest Down 48.4% in January

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 48.4% from the January 14th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TSGTY opened at $50.54 on Monday. Tsingtao Brewery has a 1 year low of $19.28 and a 1 year high of $58.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.74 and its 200 day moving average is $46.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tsingtao Brewery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

