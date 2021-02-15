Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 44.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,340,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,813,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,733 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 574.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 866,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,155,000 after buying an additional 738,212 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 998,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,534,000 after acquiring an additional 682,948 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,812,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,526,000 after acquiring an additional 336,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $106,782,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $435.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.06 and a 52-week high of $441.19. The company has a market capitalization of $65.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.27 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $372.44 and a 200 day moving average of $304.82.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Twilio from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Twilio from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Twilio from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Twilio in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.13.

In other news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total transaction of $163,377.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO George Hu sold 2,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.98, for a total value of $932,602.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 172,570 shares of company stock worth $61,385,607. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

