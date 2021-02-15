UBS Group Analysts Give Iberdrola (BME:IBE) a €13.20 Price Target

UBS Group set a €13.20 ($15.53) price objective on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IBE. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Iberdrola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €11.20 ($13.18) price target on Iberdrola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iberdrola currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €11.91 ($14.01).

Iberdrola has a one year low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a one year high of €7.30 ($8.59).

