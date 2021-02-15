UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Short Interest Down 43.2% in January

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 159,100 shares, a decrease of 43.2% from the January 14th total of 280,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 530.3 days.

UCB stock opened at $105.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.56. UCB has a 52-week low of $67.39 and a 52-week high of $131.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.42.

Get UCB alerts:

About UCB

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; and Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.