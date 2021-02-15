Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.04 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) will report $2.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 billion. Ulta Beauty posted sales of $2.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full-year sales of $5.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.80 billion to $7.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ULTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $284.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.15.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $319.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,524. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $124.05 and a 1-year high of $322.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.78, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.58.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total value of $1,195,249.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,421.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total value of $13,257,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,773,945.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,371 shares of company stock valued at $23,159,150 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 16,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

