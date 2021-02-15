Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) Short Interest Down 40.0% in January

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the January 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UEHPY opened at $13.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.86. Ultra Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55.

Ultra Electronics Company Profile

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport, and energy markets. It offers command and sonar systems; maritime systems; ocean systems; and electronic system solutions across surface and sub-surface platforms.

