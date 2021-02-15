UMB Bank N A MO Buys New Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $530,204.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at $470,710.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 450,579 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $29,440,831.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,133,826 shares of company stock worth $80,970,627 in the last three months. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research raised Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

NET opened at $85.95 on Monday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $95.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of -220.38 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.10.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

