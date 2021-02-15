UMB Bank N A MO Lowers Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

UMB Bank N A MO reduced its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,363 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in HP were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of HP by 362.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $213,698.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,434.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Claire Bramley sold 19,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $453,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,347 shares of company stock valued at $10,445,257 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $27.49 on Monday. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $27.55. The firm has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average of $21.15.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

Several research analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

