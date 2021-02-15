UMB Bank N A MO Purchases New Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,375,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 821.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,865,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,310 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Corteva by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,325,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,885 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 60.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,370,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,104 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Corteva by 218.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,307,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,656,000 after buying an additional 896,582 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $44.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.73. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $44.96. The firm has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 54.11, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $328,982.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at $810,386.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 26,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $970,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

