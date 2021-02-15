UMB Bank N A MO Purchases New Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,941 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Matson by 28.9% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,882,224 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $155,638,000 after purchasing an additional 870,043 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Matson during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,155,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,781,821 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $271,882,000 after buying an additional 65,686 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 192.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,877 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 28,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matson in the 3rd quarter worth $855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens raised Matson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In other news, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total value of $879,712.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,347.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Branton B. Dreyfus sold 5,776 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $339,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,582.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MATX stock opened at $71.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $72.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. Matson’s payout ratio is 48.17%.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

