UMB Bank N A MO Sells 2,923 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

UMB Bank N A MO reduced its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,340,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 210.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 839,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,392,000 after acquiring an additional 568,835 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 102.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,004,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,675,000 after purchasing an additional 509,205 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 200.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 759,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,345,000 after purchasing an additional 506,437 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 774,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,681,000 after purchasing an additional 435,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,289 shares in the company, valued at $345,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,334 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $464,648.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,553,370.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,194 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,112 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM opened at $105.47 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.11. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.95 and a 1 year high of $110.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.29.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

