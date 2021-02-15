Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Under Armour in a report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.19. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Under Armour’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UAA. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.08.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $22.37 on Monday. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

