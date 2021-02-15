United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $3.65 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ECL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Gabelli raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.71.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $3.48 on Monday, hitting $219.88. The stock had a trading volume of 47,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,386. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.59. The company has a market capitalization of $62.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $642,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,120,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 148,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total transaction of $32,654,631.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,726,962.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,925 shares of company stock worth $42,441,256 in the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

