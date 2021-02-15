United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $8.17 Million Stock Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lessened its position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 215,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,313 shares during the quarter. Altice USA makes up about 1.3% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $8,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATUS. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 231.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 8,074,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641,323 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1,837.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,773,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,630 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at $59,666,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,057,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,489,000 after purchasing an additional 720,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Altice USA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.69.

In related news, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $1,446,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,369,249.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $35,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,069,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,132,605.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATUS stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $34.60. The company had a trading volume of 310,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,048,542. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.29 and a 200-day moving average of $30.90. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $38.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 192.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.23. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Altice USA’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the US, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. Its video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

