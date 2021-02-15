United Asset Strategies Inc. Increases Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,976 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in Amgen by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,028,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $236,578,000 after purchasing an additional 412,976 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in Amgen by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in Amgen by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 3,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,514. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $2.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $237.21. 83,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,602,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.81 and a 200-day moving average of $237.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 47.50%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMGN. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.39.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

