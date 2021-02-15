United Asset Strategies Inc. Purchases 3,837 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,154,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,554.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 171,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 165,228 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:EFV traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $49.56. 1,346,522 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.20. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

