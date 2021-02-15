Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.00.

U has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Unity Software from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Unity Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Shares of U stock opened at $126.07 on Monday. Unity Software has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $174.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.15.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. Equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robynne Sisco sold 139,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total value of $17,326,081.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,871,092.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at $3,214,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 8,691 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at $2,695,000. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at $26,346,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.