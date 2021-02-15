University of Maryland Foundation Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

University of Maryland Foundation Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,163 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 48.1% of University of Maryland Foundation Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. University of Maryland Foundation Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $34,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 84.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.4% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 60,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 242.8% in the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $207.49 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $207.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.29 and its 200 day moving average is $182.38.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.